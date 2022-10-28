Look: Bronny James Is At Maryland Today - Here's Why

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James is at the University of Maryland, but it's not what you think.

James, who's a four-star combo guard in the 2023 class and the son of LeBron James, is at Maryland because Sierra Canyon (his high school) is in town for a tournament.

James is currently the No. 12 player in his home state (California) and the No. 7 shooting guard in the 2023 class, per 247sports composite rankings.

He's also the No. 43 player in the country, regardless of position.

He's not expected to commit to a school before signing day, but that hasn't stopped the likes of Michigan, Oregon, and USC from trying to land him.

It's more likely that he'll go to the NBA G League before potentially getting the chance to play with his dad if he comes up to the NBA.

Good luck to James and Sierra Canyon in this weekend's tournament!