Look: Bronny James Reacts To His First Major Recruiting Visit

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the weekend, four-star high school basketball recruit LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. made a major recruiting visit.

Bronny and his parents made the trip to Columbus where he watched the Ohio State football team take down Notre Dame. Of course, he wasn't there for just a football game.

He also took in the sights of Ohio State's men's basketball team and suited up in a Buckeyes uniform. He, along with LeBron and Savannah, were decked out in Ohio State gear in a photo he posted to Instagram.

Check it out.

Bronny is ranked as the No. 10 combo guard and No. 41 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. While Bronny hasn't released a list of potential school, Memphis, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and USC are all reportedly in his sights.

Obviously Bronny has family ties to the state of Ohio, but will that impact his college decision?

We'll find out.