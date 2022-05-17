Look: Brooks Koepka Reacts To PGA Championship Concession Prices

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Brooks Koepka of the United States acknowledges patrons after putting on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Patrons visiting this year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club won't be too thrilled by the over-inflated concession prices.

The PGA Tour event is Michelob Ultras for $18 a pop.

Brooks Koepka is one of Michelob's biggest athlete endorsements. Ahead of this week's tournament, he was asked about these outrageous prices.

The American golfer gave a simple solution to the problem.

"If you drink enough, you'll be fine," Koepka said, per Golf Digest.

Easy for Koepka to say.

The 32-year-old golfer currently sits at No. 26 in PGA Tour career earnings with $37.9 million. That figure doesn't include his endorsement deals with big-time brands like Nike and Michelob.

Koepka finished last year's PGA Championship as the runner up behind Phil Mickelson.