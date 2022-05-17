Look: Brooks Koepka Reacts To PGA Championship Concession Prices
Patrons visiting this year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club won't be too thrilled by the over-inflated concession prices.
The PGA Tour event is Michelob Ultras for $18 a pop.
Brooks Koepka is one of Michelob's biggest athlete endorsements. Ahead of this week's tournament, he was asked about these outrageous prices.
The American golfer gave a simple solution to the problem.
"If you drink enough, you'll be fine," Koepka said, per Golf Digest.
Easy for Koepka to say.
The 32-year-old golfer currently sits at No. 26 in PGA Tour career earnings with $37.9 million. That figure doesn't include his endorsement deals with big-time brands like Nike and Michelob.
Koepka finished last year's PGA Championship as the runner up behind Phil Mickelson.