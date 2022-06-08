Look: Brooks Koepka Shares Photo From His Wedding
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and now-wife Jena Sims this past weekend.
The newly-wed couple held a week-long celebration in Turks and Caicos that they called "Turks and Koepkas" before hosting a massive wedding event.
The 32-year-old golfer posted an incredible photo from his big day on Twitter.
"Best. Day. Of. My. Life," he wrote.
Sims also shared some photos from the event.
The couple even welcomed Lucacris as the musical guest for their wedding.
Koepka and Sims met at the 2015 Masters in Augusta, Georgia. The couple began dating in 2017 and were engaged in the Spring of 2021.