Look: Brooks Koepka Shares Photo From His Wedding

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States kisses girlfriend Jena Sims as they walk off the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and now-wife Jena Sims this past weekend.

The newly-wed couple held a week-long celebration in Turks and Caicos that they called "Turks and Koepkas" before hosting a massive wedding event.

The 32-year-old golfer posted an incredible photo from his big day on Twitter.

"Best. Day. Of. My. Life," he wrote.

Sims also shared some photos from the event.

The couple even welcomed Lucacris as the musical guest for their wedding.

Koepka and Sims met at the 2015 Masters in Augusta, Georgia. The couple began dating in 2017 and were engaged in the Spring of 2021.