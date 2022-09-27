Look: Brooks Koepka Wife Beach Photos Are Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and model Jena Sims married earlier this year.

It's been a great 2022 for the couple, who are making major moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series and reportedly received a $100 million payment for the move.

Not long later, launched her own swimsuit line. She's been posting photos and videos of the new line while on vacation.

Ahead of her friend's wedding, she posted a few more.

Check it out.

Sims and Koepka are living well.