Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months.

Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.

He's not the only one in the relationship making money moves, though. Sims, a model and actress, launched her own swimsuit line and has been posting a series of photos and videos showcasing the new line.

Earlier this week, she shared a look at what the month of August brought for her.

Check it out.

Over the past few weeks, she's shared multiple photos and videos showing off the swimsuits she helped create.

Brooks and Jena are living well.