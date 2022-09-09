Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year.

The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.

Meanwhile, Sims, a model and actress, launched her own swimsuit line and has been posting a series of photos and videos showcasing the new line. The couple has been on several vacations this year, where Sims has showed off her new swimwear line.

Koepka and Sims took another vacation this week - this time to Italy.

Sims posted about the trip on Instagram.

Luxury yachts, new swimwear lines, vacations aplenty - Brooks and Jena are living well right now.