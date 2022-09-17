Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims.

The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series.

He reportedly earned a $100 million payday from the new golf league. However, he's not the only one in the relationship making money moves.

Sims, a model and actress, launched her own swimsuit line and has been posting a series of photos and videos showcasing the new line. The couple has been on several vacations this year, where Sims has showed off her new swimwear line.

Koepka and Sims took another vacation recently. They've been in Italy for the past two weeks.

Sims posted about the trip on Instagram.

The duo is living quite the life right now.