Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his new wife, Jena Sims, are dominating 2022 so far.

After getting married earlier this year, the four-time major champion and his new wife, have been making big money moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series and reportedly earned a $100 million payday.

Meanwhile, Sims, a model and actress, launched her own swimsuit line. She's been posting photos and videos of the new line while on vacation with Brooks this summer.

Koepka and Sims took another vacation recently. They've been in Italy for the past two weeks.

Sims posted about the trip on Instagram.

The couple certainly seems to be enjoying life right now.