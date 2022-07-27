Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Jena Sims, girlfriend of Brooks Koepka of the United States (not pictured), attends the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Not too long ago, Brooks Koepka made the controversial decision to leave the PGA Tour for a massive amount of money from the LIV Golf series.

He's not the only one in the family making money moves, though. His wife, Jena, recently created her own line of swimsuits, which have been going viral on social media.

Earlier this week, she and a few other models fly to the Bahamas to put on a shoot to show off the swimsuits.

"That’s a wrap! Can’t wait to share the rest! Thank YOU @oneoneswim for the opportunity to create some girl gang inspired swimwear and for my actual girl gang for flying to the Bahamas for a jam packed 24 hours to shoot for me," she said.

With Sims' growing presence on social media, it's likely the swimsuits sell out in no time.