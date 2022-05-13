Look: Brooks Nader Is Ready For Her Fourth Year With SI Swim

MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: Brooks Nader attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch at Seaspice on May 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Model Brooks Nader will be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition for the fourth straight year when the project is launched on Monday.

Last month, the 25-year-old model took to Instagram with a message of excitement for her most recent shoot.

"YEAR 4 BABY @si_swimsuit. This feels SO surreal, what started as taking a chance on myself in 2017 ended up being one of the most life changing opportunities. Now 4 years later- they’re family!! We shot in gorgeous Montenegro, one of the most insane locations I’ve ever been to with the legendary @jamesmacari .Forever graceful for @mj_day & the @si_swimsuit team for believing in me, love y’all to the [moon]!!!" she wrote.

Along with this caption, Nader shared a video montage of her shoot in Montenegro.

"This is my fourth year with SI Swimsuit," she said in the video. "I feel more confident than ever... This was my favorite shoot with SI Swimsuit, but also period... I say this every year, but it just keeps getting better."

Nader, a Baton Rouge native, first joined the SI Swimsuit family as part of an open casting call model search in 2019.

This year's SI Swimsuit edition will launch on Monday, May 16.

