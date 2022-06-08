Look: Brooks Nader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Brooks Nader attends the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Hippolyte Petit/FilmMagic) Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Just over a month ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition debuted with a few familiar names being featured.

One of those was model Brooks Nader was made an appearance for the fourth straight year. A month before the new issue debuted, the 25-year-old model took to Instagram with a message of excitement for her most recent shoot.

"YEAR 4 BABY @si_swimsuit. This feels SO surreal, what started as taking a chance on myself in 2017 ended up being one of the most life changing opportunities. Now 4 years later- they’re family!! We shot in gorgeous Montenegro, one of the most insane locations I’ve ever been to with the legendary @jamesmacari .Forever graceful for @mj_day & the @si_swimsuit team for believing in me, love y’all to the [moon]!!!" she wrote.

Last week, she shared an image from the shoot and said how much she missed being in Montenegro with the team.

While everyone thinks modeling doesn't require that much talent, Nader revealed it takes a little grit to get the shot.

Check out Brooks Nader in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

