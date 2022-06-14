Look: Brother Of Ohio State Star WR Gets Hit In MLB Debut

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: A general view of PNC Park during opening day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

There's something about the Smith-Njigba family that steps up to the plate when their number is called - both literally and figuratively.

Canaan Smith-Njigba, the older brother of Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates this week. He made his MLB debut this Tuesday afternoon.

In the bottom of the ninth and the Pirates trailing the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1, manager Derek Shelton sent Canaan to the plate with two outs and no one on base.

The older Smith-Njigba brother delivered, blasting a two-out double to the left-center-field wall.

It's a good day to be a member of the Smith-Njigba family - a good year, in fact.

Jaxon had the performance of a lifetime in the Rose Bowl vs. Utah earlier this year. The rising star caught 15 passes for a whopping 347 yards and three touchdowns. Yes, you read those numbers correctly.

With former teammates Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson off to the NFL, Jaxon will play an even bigger role in the Ohio State offense this fall.

Canaan, meanwhile, has a chance to become a starter for the Pirates, especially if he can keep blasting doubles out to the outfield wall.

It's going to be fun keeping track of his baseball career this season and in years to come.