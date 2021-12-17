Look: Browns Add Veteran QB After Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum News

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team has signed reserve quarterback Kyle Lauletta in response to positive COVID-19 tests for QB1 Baker Mayfield and backup signal caller Case Keenum.

Lauletta, a former fourth-round pick out of Richmond, has bounced his way around multiple practice squad rosters in recent years. After he was waived by the Browns back in August, the 26-year-old QB landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars organization.

Lauletta has only seen time in two games of NFL action with the New York Giants in 2018. Through five pass attempts, the then-rookie logged zero completions and one interception.

Third-string signal caller Nick Mullens is slated to make the start in tomorrow’s matchup against the Raiders. Lauletta, who has a decent grasp of the Cleveland offense, will serve as his backup.

The Browns are also reportedly working to sign free-agent quarterback Jake Dolegala as a third-string option.

Tomorrow’s Week 15 contest will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.