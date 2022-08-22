Look: Browns Fan's Despicable Sign Is Going Viral Today

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his team scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Two Cleveland Browns fans had some gross signs pertaining to Deshaun Watson over the weekend.

One fan has "Free Watson" on a sign, while the other has "F*ck them Hoes" as a way of degrading the women who came forward against Watson.

This is gross, especially since Watson just got suspended for 11 games and got fined $5 million for sexual assault. He's only going to be eligible to play six games for the Browns this season.

Dragging a kid into something like this isn't wise, especially since he's likely too young to understand what's going on.

Watson was originally suspended for the first six games of the regular season before the league appealed Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision.

The league and the NFLPA then agreed to a settlement last week.