Look: Browns Fan's Disturbing T-Shirt Is Going Viral Sunday

One Cleveland Browns fan decided to wear a pretty nasty shirt on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut for the Browns and this fan wore a shirt that says "B*tch I need a massage" on the back of it.

This comes after Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. He was activated to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

This person is definitely fishing for reactions by wearing this shirt, especially when it's at an away stadium. It's also gross.

He'll be watching Watson play his first NFL game since the end of the 2020 season. Watson had to sit out the entire 2021 season when he was in Houston.

The Browns will also be searching for their fifth win of the season as they try and make a late-season playoff push,

You can watch this game on CBS if it's on in your region.