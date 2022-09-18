Look: Browns Fan's Reaction To Sunday's Loss Goes Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's the Miracle in The Land. For one side, that is...

After the Jets stunned the Browns by fighting back from a 30-17 deficit with under two minutes left, Browns fans stood in disbelief.

The Dawg Pound photo started to go viral on Twitter.

"Lmao couldn't be my team," one user replied.

"That’s what you get for setting up massage tables outside the stadium," another laughed.

"FLACCO SZN."

"Everyone simply sits back and laughs. Losing to the Jets. The Jets."

You hate to see it.