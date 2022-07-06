Look: Browns Owners React To The Baker Mayfield Trade

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns finally found a trade destination for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

Immediately after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield made it clear he no longer wished to play for the franchise. It took a while, but Cleveland finally found a team willing to take him.

The Browns traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a fifth-round pick. Cleveland also ate $10.5 million of Baker's contract to make the trade more palatable for the Panthers.

Following the trade news, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement. "We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns," the statement stared.

Here's more, via ESPN:

"From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future."

Baker gets a fresh start in the exact same place another quarterback from the 2018 draft class was hoping to reinvigorate his career.

Mayfield will duel with former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold for the starting job.