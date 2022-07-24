Look: Browns' Response To Bears' Helmet Is Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns decided to do a little bit of trolling on Sunday afternoon.

It all started when the Chicago Bears unveiled a new alternate helmet earlier in the day. The Bears are going to be wearing an all-orange helmet and jersey during two games this season.

The Browns saw the official announcement and poked fun at the Bears for copying their helmet style.

"Oh, nice helmet color. where'd you get that idea?"

Chicago will wear these helmets against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 13 and against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 30.

It's a shame that the Bears and Browns don't play this season. Had that been the case, the Bears would've easily picked the Browns for one of the two games where they'd wear the helmets.

Fans tuning in to that game wouldn't know who is who.