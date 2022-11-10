Look: Bruce Pearl Has Message For Auburn's Fan Base

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers reacts in the first half against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 20, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's been a down year for the Auburn football program, but that hasn't stopped fans from showing up.

Pearl, who coaches the school's men's basketball team, praised the fanbase for helping to sell out Auburn's Week 11 game against Texas A&M.

“What a great statement the Auburn family and the Auburn fanbase is making to our coaching staff, the players,” Pearl said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “Supporting them in a season that’s obviously not going to be a championship season. Just a shoutout to our fans.”

It's been one tough season for the Tigers. They're currently 3-6 and are on the edge of not being bowl eligible. They also recently fired Bryan Harsin after he led the Tigers to a 3-5 start this season.

Auburn will look to take down Texas A&M on Saturday evening..

After that game, the fanbase can then watch the basketball program take on Winthrop on Tuesday.