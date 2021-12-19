Look: Brutal Roughing The Passer Call In Packers-Ravens

It wouldn’t be an NFL Sunday without an egregious roughing the passer call.

During the Packers-Ravens game, Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh got hit with a terrible roughing call on Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw the ball and Oweh barely even pushed him and the official still flagged him.

Roughing the passer penalty on Oweh .. 1st & Goal#Packers 0 #Ravens 7 Q1 pic.twitter.com/LWMLxUXhUg — Sports 24/7 (@Sports24x7_) December 19, 2021

This is as soft as it gets.

This is a game that has major playoff implications for both teams as they’re both leading their respective decisions. It can’t be decided by ticky tack calls such as that one.

So far, Baltimore is hanging tough with Green Bay, despite not having Lamar Jackson. He is inactive due to a sprained ankle that he suffered last Sunday against the Browns.

Tyler Huntley has started out the game well as the Ravens are up 14-7 in the second quarter. He has 137 yards passing along with two touchdowns, both of which have been caught by tight end Mark Andrews.

Andrews also went over 1,000 yards receiving to start this game and is the first tight end in Ravens history to do it.

You can view the rest of this game on FOX.