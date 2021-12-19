The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Brutal Roughing The Passer Call In Packers-Ravens

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be an NFL Sunday without an egregious roughing the passer call.

During the Packers-Ravens game, Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh got hit with a terrible roughing call on Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw the ball and Oweh barely even pushed him and the official still flagged him.

This is as soft as it gets.

This is a game that has major playoff implications for both teams as they’re both leading their respective decisions. It can’t be decided by ticky tack calls such as that one.

So far, Baltimore is hanging tough with Green Bay, despite not having Lamar Jackson. He is inactive due to a sprained ankle that he suffered last Sunday against the Browns.

Tyler Huntley has started out the game well as the Ravens are up 14-7 in the second quarter. He has 137 yards passing along with two touchdowns, both of which have been caught by tight end Mark Andrews.

Andrews also went over 1,000 yards receiving to start this game and is the first tight end in Ravens history to do it.

You can view the rest of this game on FOX.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.