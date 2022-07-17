Look: Brutal Strike 3 Call In Braves-Nationals Game Going Viral

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals got a big win over the Atlanta Braves today, winning 7-3 at Nationals Park. But the victory for the Nationals is getting a little bit overshadowed by a controversial strike call in the middle of the game.

During the top of the fifth inning, Braves first baseman Matt Olson had a full count with two outs. Nationals pitcher Steve Cishek threw a pitch that was pretty clearly outside and should have been a ball-four.

But in the umpire's eyes, the ball was inside the zone. He called Olson out on a strike three, ending the inning.

The clip of the pitch has gone viral with over 300,000 views in less than two hours. As you can imagine, the fans didn't appreciate such an obviously bad call by the referee:

"I like the human element of umpiring but like the clear check swing in the Cubs game that was called a strike last night, this is unsat [unsatisfactory]. The umpiring is bad this year," one fan replied.

"Please take away the ump's pension. My god," wrote another.

But as with all umpire controversies, some are pointing to this strike as further proof that it's time to start implementing electronic strike zones:

"Time for electronic strike zone," one fan wrote.

"Robot umps. Tired of this junk," another said.

Was this the worst strike call of the season?