Look: Bryan Harsin Spotted On Thursday Morning

Bryan Harsin stands on the sideline.AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers prior to their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is currently under heavy scrutiny due to a mass exodus of players/coaches and claims of a toxic environment within the Tigers program.

On Monday, the university released a statement indicating that it would investigate the issue, and rumors seem to be pointing toward an end for the head football coach after just one season.

All while this was going on, Harsin was on vacation out of the country. But on Thursday, he was spotted for the first time since this whole escapade began.

College football insider Alex Scarborough of ESPN posted a photo of Harsin at the SEC headquarters in Birmingham this morning.

Harsin was there for today’s SEC coaches meeting — continuing his duties as Auburn’s head coach despite a cloud of uncertainty shrouding his college football future.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.