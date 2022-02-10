Look: Bryan Harsin Spotted On Thursday Morning

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is currently under heavy scrutiny due to a mass exodus of players/coaches and claims of a toxic environment within the Tigers program.

On Monday, the university released a statement indicating that it would investigate the issue, and rumors seem to be pointing toward an end for the head football coach after just one season.

All while this was going on, Harsin was on vacation out of the country. But on Thursday, he was spotted for the first time since this whole escapade began.

College football insider Alex Scarborough of ESPN posted a photo of Harsin at the SEC headquarters in Birmingham this morning.

Bryan Harsin has arrived at SEC HQ for coaches meetings today. (Trust me that’s the back of his head) pic.twitter.com/m6gxKOD7sw — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) February 10, 2022

Harsin was there for today’s SEC coaches meeting — continuing his duties as Auburn’s head coach despite a cloud of uncertainty shrouding his college football future.