Look: Bryan Harsin Surprises Auburn Walk-On Linebacker With Scholarship

Today's Auburn football practice featured an incredibly heartwarming moment.

In a huddle during Saturday's workout, head coach Bryan Harsin surprised walk-on linebacker Jake Levant with a scholarship.

"Hard work does not go unnoticed. You deserve it. Proud of you, brother," Harsin said.

Levant was mobbed by his teammates after the announcement.

Levant joined the Auburn program as a walk-on in 2020. He didn't log any in-game action through his first season, but played in eight contests as a reserve linebacker in 2021 — recording one tackle. He finished the year on the SEC academic honor roll.

Levant turned down scholarship offers from UAB and Tulane to walk-on at Auburn. He said he had no idea today's scholarship was coming.

After the announcement, Levant notched an interception in a 7-on-7 drill. He called this moment the "cherry on top" of an incredible day in his football career.

“I have put my life into the sport so it is a huge deal for me,” Levant said in a post-practice press conference, per 247Sports.

“Jake, since I have known, has done an excellent job off the field taking care of his business academically. He is a hard worker. He is now on special teams. He is starting on a couple of those," Harsin added. "... He is a guy who deserves it. He talked about hard work does not go unnoticed. For those guys who come here and walk on it is important that they contribute. It is important that they get opportunities to play for us and it is important that we recognize guys when we can.”.

Harsin said giving Levant this scholarship was an "awesome moment" for the team ahead of the 2022 season.

The Tigers will kickoff the year with a matchup against Mercer on September 3.