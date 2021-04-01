Look: Bryan Harsin Trolls Auburn Fans On April Fools Day

It’s early on in the day and the April Fools’ Day jokes are already starting to roll in.

The Auburn Tigers football program kicked off the the practical joke holiday with a gimmick aimed towards their famously loyal fanbase. Posting a photoshopped image of a newly-renovated practice field, the SEC program showed off its new “blue” turf.

In the foreground of the photo, incoming first-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin looked over the field with approval.

“‘This feels right.’ – @CoachHarsin,” the caption wrote.

“Our facility and @AUGroundsCrew really out did themselves this time!” Harsin responded.

This joke was clearly a nod to Harsin’s alma mater and previous coaching job with Boise State. The Broncos football program famously features this same bright blue turf on the field of Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Playing quarterback with the program from 1996-99 then taking over as head coach from 2014-20, Harsin has deep ties with Boise State. Through his seven seasons at the helm for the Broncos, the veteran head coach logged a 69-19 record (including three bowl-game victories).

Coming off a disappointing 6-5 season and the firing of longtime head coach Gus Malzhan in 2020, the Auburn football program is no doubt glad to be bringing in someone of Harsin’s caliber.

With his impressive track record, the rookie Tigers coach can afford to poke some fun at his new fanbase.