Look: Bryce Harper Crushes Home Run In First Minor League Rehab At-Bat

There's a reason Bryce Harper isn't playing in the Minor League full time.

During his first rehab at-bat with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday, the two-time NL MVP blasted a deep home run to center field.

Take a look at the Minor League homer here:

Harper suffered a broken thumb on his left hand just over two months ago. Tuesday marked his first return to in-game action.

The current plan for the Phillies superstar is to play five straight days with the IronPigs leading up to a rest day on Sunday. He could return to the Major League lineup as soon as this coming Monday when his team takes on the Diamondbacks in Arizona, per Rob Thomson of NBC Sports.

Harper will serve as DH for the IronPigs and Phillies upon his return. He's still dealing with a small UCL tear in his throwing arm.

This past weekend, Harper said he was feeling about 85-90 percent. He feels he should be able to work his way up to 100 percent during this Minor League stint.

"I don't want to come back and take any days off," he said. "Once I get back on a big league field, I want to get in and keep playing."

Through 64 Major League games this year, Harper has hit 15 home runs and 48 RBI on a .318 batting average. The Phillies have gone 28-20 in his absence, remaining in the hunt for a National League wild-card spot.