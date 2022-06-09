Look: Bryce Harper Just Launched A Mammoth Home Run

WASHINGTON, DC - April 02: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts in the dugout after Maikel Franco hit a home run in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In 2021 Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had one of his best years en route to winning NL MVP honors. But with his home run today, he's firmly in the running for another one.

In the top of the seventh inning of today's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Harper had a 1-2 count against Brewers pitcher Brad Boxberger. On the fourth pitch he hit the ball deep into outfield.

The ball sailed straight overhead and easily cleared the 400-foot section of the back wall. It struck the scoreboard for a home run that gave the Phillies a 4-2 lead.

The home run was Harper's 15th of the season in 50 games. And with over 100 games remaining, he's on pace for around 45 homes runs or more.

Phillies fans (and the Phillies Twitter account) are certainly having fun with Harper's big home run:

"wonder if he gets tired of making ball go boom every single day," one fan wrote. To which the Phillies replied, "probably not."

"I would love to know how far that ball would have went if that scoreboard wasn’t there!" wrote another.

Unfortunately for Bryce Harper, his personal dominance hasn't been enough to keep the Phillies in control of the NL East. They're nearly double digits behind the New York Mets in the division and 3.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race.

The Phillies have already let go of manager Joe Girardi for lackluster results through the first third of the MLB season.

Will Bryce Harper lead the Phillies into the playoffs?