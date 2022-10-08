Look: Bryce Young In Uniform Tonight Ahead Of Texas A&M Game

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There's a chance Bryce Young could try to gut it out through a sprained shoulder in Alabama's highly-anticipated showdown vs. Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports' Charlie Potter, Young is in uniform as the Crimson Tide head out to take the field.

It still remains a mystery who will lead Bama's offense on Saturday night.

Freshman Jalen Milroe showed flashes of mouth-watering playmaking ability, but Nick Saban has kept it close to the vest as to who will play.

The No. 1 Tide are heavily favored in this matchup, as the Aggies have struggled through the first five games at 3-2. That said, last year's classic in College Station and the recruiting dustup between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban are sure to throw some fuel on the fire.

We'll find out when the SEC rivals kickoff at 8 PM ET on CBS.