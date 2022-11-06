Look: Bryce Young Throws Awful INT In The End Zone

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A solid opening drive for Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide ended with an unfortunate turnover for the visiting team.

After leading his unit all the way down the field to within the five-yard line, Young threw an ill-advised ball that ended up in the hands of an LSU defender.

This opening-drive interception was just the fourth of his 2022 season.

Take a look at the interception here:

Fortunately for Young and Alabama, the Crimson Tide defense held up their end of the bargain and prevented the Tigers from getting any points off the turnover.

It's been a slow start for offense all around. As the first quarter comes to a close, Young has just 46 yards on 3/6 passing. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has just 24 yards on 6/10 passing.

This highly-anticipated matchup between SEC foes is currently locked at 0-0. But given the typically-strong play of both of these quarterbacks, this affair shouldn't star scoreless for too much longer.