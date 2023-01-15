Look: Bryce Young's Farewell Video Is Going Viral

As Bryce Young begins preparing for his NFL journey, the former Heisman Trophy winner shared a farewell video to social media captioned: "Forever indebted."

The roughly 90-second clip follows the ride Young and the Tide went on throughout his time as the starter and highlights so many of the plays that got Bama fans out of their seats every Saturday.

Young's goodbye began to go viral around the college football world.

"Thank you Bryce, for everything," an Alabama fan said.

"We love you and appreciate you!!! Praying for your future!!" another replied. "Roll Tide Forever."

"I am forever grateful that you chose to attend and play for the University of Alabama," another user commented. "I wish you the best of luck in the future."

"Appreciate your dedication to the University of Alabama! Go be great."

Young is projected to be the top quarterback taken in April's draft despite concerns about his size.

The Chicago Bears hold the first pick.