Look: Bryce Young's Message For Alabama Is Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Young officially said goodbye to Alabama on Saturday.

Even though he had already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft a few weeks ago, he still didn't post that final message to the fans via social media.

That changed this past weekend when he posted a video thanking everyone for their support while he was with the Crimson Tide.

“It’s hard to put that in words, I mean on the field, to be able to play with such great players and you know, to be coached by the best,” Young said (first transcribed by 247Sports). “To be embraced by the best fanbase in the country, I can’t describe how much the university means to me."

Young was one of the best quarterbacks in the country during his time at Alabama (2020-22). He finished his collegiate career completing 65.8% of his passes for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

He'll now prepare for April's draft as he's expected to be a top-five pick.