Look: Bryce Young's Preferred Weight Revealed Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Young is looking to gain some weight heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young, who's one of the top quarterback prospects, is currently listed at 6'0, 194 pounds but wants to put on about 15-20 more pounds before the draft starts.

He's even working with a nutritionist to work toward that goal, per ESPN's Todd McShay.

He'll want to not take as many hits/sacks when he plays in the NFL since he took a ton of them while he was at Alabama.

Young is expected to be either the first or second quarterback taken in April's draft. It's likely he'll go as early as second overall since the Houston Texans have a need for a new franchise quarterback.

He was one of the best quarterbacks throughout his time in college. He finished with 8,356 yards through the air, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.