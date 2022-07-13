Look: Bryson DeChambeau Has Lost Another Sponsor

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Bridgestone severed ties with American golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

This decision comes in response to DeChambeau's decision to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series last month.

“The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments,” Bridgestone said in a statement to GOLF.com. “In considering that Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership.”

DeChambeau has been one of the most prominent faces for Bridgestone Golf since he burst onto the PGA Tour in 2016. He signed a longterm endorsement extension with the brand in 2020.

Despite the loss of DeChambeau, Bridgestone still features a stacked roster of sponsored golfers including Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Jason Day, Lexi Thompson and Matt Kuchar.

DeChambeau also lost his sponsorship deal with Rocket Mortage back in June.

The 28-year-old golfer's pockets aren't hurting too badly though. His 4.5-year deal with LIV Golf is reportedly worth north of $125 million.