Look: Bryson DeChambeau Hit 417-Yard Drive At The Ryder Cup

Massive drives for big-hitter Bryson DeChambeau have become commonplace in the world of golf — but this one in particular stands a cut above the rest.

On the fifth-hole par 5 at Whistling Straights this afternoon, DeChambeau lined up his tee shot well off to the right. Looking to cut the corner, the American golfer blasted a bomb to the right of the water hazard and over hundreds of yards of out-of-bounds territory.

Accomplishing something that quite possibly only he can, DeChambeau’s ball cleared the junk and ended up just 72 yards out from the pin on the 581-yard hole.

The total distance traveled on the shot was 417 yards.

DeChambeau’s American teammate Scottie Scheffler took the more traditional route, knocking the ball 305 yards down the fairway. With what would normally be considered a solid drive, Scheffler left himself 274 yards to the hole for his second shot — more than 200 yards further than Bryson’s second.

With a short pitch in, DeChambeau was able to go up-and-down for eagle and tie up the fourball matchup against John Rahm and Tryrrell Hatton. The matchup is currently still tied up through seven holes.

The Europeans and Americans both hold one lead and two ties apiece in this afternoon’s fourball matchups.