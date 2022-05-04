Look: Bryson DeChambeau Offers New Update After Surgery

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Less than one month after undergoing surgery on his left wrist, American golfer Bryson DeChambeau has offered an update on his recovery process.

On Tuesday evening, the 2020 U.S. Open champion took to Twitter to share a photo of the surgery scar on his left hand.

"Day by day," he wrote.

After suffering the injury earlier this season, DeChambeau, 28, attempted to play through the pain at three separate events. The final straw came after he missed the cut during last month's Masters, finishing the first two rounds at 12-over par.

On April 14, DeChambeau underwent surgery to repair a fractured hook of the hamate bone in his left wrist.

"Over the past few months my team, Dr. Graham, and myself have been monitoring the fracture to the hamate bone in my left wrist," DeChambeau wrote on Instagram the day of his surgery. "I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment. Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf's highest level. This has not been easy physically and mentally for me."

On the day of his surgery, DeChambeau said that he hopes to be back at the "highest level" within the next two months.

This two-month window will be up just a couple days before the U.S. Open tees off on June 16.