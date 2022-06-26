Look: Bubba Wallace Had 2 Special Guests At Sunday's Race

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway is underway and Bubba Wallace is hoping to win his first race of 2022. As he competes, he has two special guests there to cheer him on.

Prior to the start of today's race, Wallace's 23XI racing team posted photos of Wallace hanging out with ESPN's Sage Steele and Miami Heat superstar Bam Adebayo. Steele and Adebayo were at the event as honorary race officials along with Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse and social media influencer Justin Nunley.

"[Sage Steele] and Bam Adebayo in the house," 23XI Racing tweeted. Their post has over 300 likes so far.

Steele took to Twitter later to thank NASCAR for the opportunity to be a part of the event. Adebayo also took to Twitter and retweeted the videos and photos from his appearance at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series has been a difficult one for Bubba Wallace to say the least. Since narrowly losing the Daytona 500, Wallace has only one top 10 finish in the last 15 races.

Wallace currently ranks 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers' championship standings. While there's still races where he can make up ground, each poor finish increases the chances he'll have his worst ranking of the last three years.

Perhaps Bam Adebayo or Sage Steele will be a good luck charm for him.

The NASCAR Ally 400 is being played on NBC.