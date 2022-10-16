Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The South Point 400 is getting underway in Las Vegas and Bubba Wallace is hoping to keep building momentum in what has been his best season so far.

Wallace finished ninth out of 36 in the qualifying races - just .41 seconds behind pole leader Tyler Reddick. Ahead of the big race, Wallace had a message for the fans:

"Tune in, let’s roll," Wallace said.

Wallace also included mini hype video with an iconic Spongebob meme, followed by Wallace and his team getting ready at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup season has been Bubba Wallace's best by far. But for whatever reason, everything has changed for him since he took over the No. 45 car for 23XI teammate Kurt Busch.

In his last six races since switching to No. 45, Wallace has three top 10 finishes including his second-ever win at the Hollywood Casino 400 last month.

Last week Wallace had his best finish at Roval ever, finishing seventh after previously finishing no better than 14th on four previous attempts.

This will be Wallace's first race in Las Vegas and he has a chance to really make his mark on Sin City.

The race begins at 2:30 pm ET and will air on NBC.