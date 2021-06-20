Look: Bubba Wallace Has Special Paint Scheme Today

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will be unveiling a very special paint scheme for Sunday’s race.

Wallace, 27, will certainly have the most-heartwarming paint scheme out of all the drivers competing at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon.

The NASCAR driver’s dog, Asher, will be featured on the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota car during Sunday’s Ally 400 race.

Photos of the adorable paint scheme surfaced on social media earlier this week.

It just doesn’t get more adorable than that.

It’s been a big year for Asher, too. While the dog is making its debut on a NASCAR car on Sunday afternoon, this is not the first time in the spotlight.

Earlier this year, Asher made an appearance on a PetSmart and Doordash advertisement. Wallace has rightfully given Asher a lot of promotion on his social media accounts in recent months.

Monday afternoon pick me up.

Air Bud < Air Asher. pic.twitter.com/ZMeuSuikEm — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) May 24, 2021

It will be fun to see Asher on his car on Sunday.

The Ally 400 is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on NBC Sports Network. Perhaps the special paint scheme will be good luck for the 27-year-old driver.

Wallace currently sits in 21st place in the Cup Series standings.