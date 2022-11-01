Look: Bubba Wallace Heartbroken Over Takeoff Death News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Early Tuesday morning, the media world learned that rapper Takeoff was shot and killed after an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston.

Takeoff, a part of Migos, was just 28 years old. In the hours since his tragic passing, the sports world has taken to social media to remember him and pray for his family.

Among those who posted a tribute for Takeoff was NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. He recounted getting to meet Migos and Takeoff just a few years ago.

"Had the pleasure of meeting Takeoff and Migos in 2018, down to earth and enjoyed every minute of the light they were in. Rest Easy my guy!" he said on Twitter.

Earlier today, Deion Sanders had a powerful message for his team about Takeoff's death.

"I'm sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently -- that's our rappers," Sanders said. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we're going. So that eliminates all y'all leaving the hotel, because it ain't happening until I give you f---ing notice."

Our thoughts are with Takeoff's family and friends.