Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To Crushing Teammate News

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been trying to battle back from a head injury.

However, shortly before the weekend kicked off, Busch made the decision to withdraw from the playoffs. Since he was going to miss the start of the playoffs, 23XI Racing withdrew its request for a medical waiver that would maintain the veteran’s playoff eligibility.

Following the tough news, Bubba Wallace made it clear the team hurting for him.

"I think the atmosphere is that we're all bummed," Bubba said. "We all hate it for Kurt. Obviously we're not in his shoes so we can't observe it to the full extent, but I hate it for him."

It's a tough blow for Busch, who hoped to get back in the game following a tough crash.