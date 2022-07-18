Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To His Big Finish On Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

After a few rough weeks on the track, Bubba Wallace finally found himself back in the top 10 after his performance at the Ambetter 301.

Wallace finished third at the race but had one of his strongest performances of the entire season. He finished second in the first stage and tenth in the second stage before his third place finish at the end.

As you can imagine, Wallace was pretty hyped afterwards. Taking to Twitter, he posted a video praising his team for helping him get his strong finish on Sunday.

"What a day. Great weekend here at Loudon. Proud of our team - executed all day. We've had the speed and it's good to finally put a race together and showcase what we deserve after what we've been showing all year. Proud of everybody. On to Pocono (next week) with some momentum," Wallace said.

Wallace's video has over 71,000 views while his tweet has over 3,000 likes since last night.

Bubba Wallace started the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series with a bang, finishing second at the Daytona 500. But the momentum didn't carry and Wallace found himself finishing outside the top 10 for the better part of three months before a tenth place finish at AdventHealth 400 in May.

Another slump followed over the next few weeks before Wallace seemingly found his groove with two top 15 finishes in Nashville and Atlanta.

Wallace is running out of opportunities to get that first win and qualify for the Cup playoffs. But it looks like his racing is finally manifesting into results on the track.