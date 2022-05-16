Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To His Teammate's Win Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 21: NASCAR drivers Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace poses for photo prior to the game of Charlotte Hornets against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

The AdventHealth 400 was a big day for Bubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing Team as Kurt Busch won the race while he finished 10th.

Wallace and Busch celebrated Busch's win together with the 23XI Racing team at Kansas Speedway yesterday. But today, Wallace wanted to give his teammate another shoutout.

Taking to Twitter, Wallace congratulated Busch once again. He said he's proud and happy for Busch after getting the win.

"Still so proud / happy for this guy!" Wallace tweeted on Monday. His message has over 700 likes in under an hour.

Kurt Busch further cemented himself as one of NASCAR's best, recording a race win for the seventh year in a row. But Bubba Wallace is now on pace for one of his strongest years too.

Through 13 races, Wallace has two top 10 finishes. Last season he didn't finish in the top 10 for a single race until 19th of the campaign.

Wallace is 22nd in the Drivers Championship right now. Busch is 18th. Suffice it to say, they both have a lot of ground to make up if they want to crack the top 10 over these final few months.

As for 23XI Racing, the Michael Jordan-owned group is quickly climbing the ranks of NASCAR racing teams. A few more big showings like yesterday could give them a ton of national recognition in just their second year.