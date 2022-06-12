Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To Sunday's Crushing Finish

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It was a tough Sunday at Sonoma for Bubba Wallace in the Toyota Save Mart 350.

After getting off to a decent start, a blown engine ultimately did him in, forcing his No. 23 Toyota to finish 36th.

Speaking on the matter afterwards, Bubba said:

I don't know what happened. I was running an OK race. Was about to complain about a lack of rear grip and she just blew up. I tried to replay every lap, never went the wrong way. Got hung up in 2nd one time, but I don't know. Sucks. ... We just haven't had any luck at all this season. But we're the first ones to enjoy the off weekend, I guess.

Unfortunately, it's been one thing after another this season for Wallace and the 23XI team.

It only took 10 laps for Wallace's engine to give way.

It's never been an issue of speed for Bubba, but with Sunday's early finish, he'll be in desperate need of a win to make the cut for the playoffs.