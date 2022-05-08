Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To Sunday's Disappointing Race

It's been a big struggle for Bubba Wallace during this NASCAR season.

Wallace was involved in another crash and wasn't able to finish the race. It's the second time that he wasn't able to finish a race this season due to a crash on lap 261.

After the incident, he spoke to the media and was disappointed.

"I'm just trying to figure out what I did to piss off the racing gods," Wallace said. "It's another good finish that was going to be there and another disappointing result. Just frustrating."

Wallace has been unlucky in a lot of races this year and this one is no exception.

The race on Sunday was held at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and it was Joey Logano who came away with the victory.

Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

Wallace will have a chance to redeem himself next week when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas.