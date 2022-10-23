Look: Bubba Wallace Reveals How He's Dealing With Suspension

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It's going to be a bit weird to not see Bubba Wallace at Sunday's NASCAR race in Miami.

Wallace will not be racing after he got suspended by NASCAR for his actions during last Sunday's race in Las Vegas.

Wallace went after Larson after a crash knocked both of them out during the race. e went up to Larson and started pushing him before he had to be separated.

NASCAR reviewed the incident and issued a suspension for Wallace earlier in the week. He'll be able to return to the Cup Series playoffs next week.

He obviously has some downtime between races and he's spending this Sunday watching the race after he got some Humble Pie courtesy of Door Dash.

Wallace definitely looks content with watching the race, even though he still would love to be out there racing for his team.

You can watch Sunday's race on NBC.