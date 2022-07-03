Look: Bubba Wallace Reveals Mindset During Frustrating Season

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is trying to move forward after what happened last Sunday in Nashville.

During the race, Wallace lashed out at crew chief Bootie Barker when one of his wheels became loose. It cost him a lap and he couldn't contain his frustration.

He spoke on Saturday afternoon and he's hoping that he can rebound on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve got to rebound. I’ve got to stay in it mentally," Wallace said.

Wallace also said that he doesn't want to "key up" next time.

It's been a tough season for Wallace heading into Sunday's race at Road America. He's currently 24th in points as he's trying to earn a playoff spot.

He'll need to race a lot better down the stretch as there are only nine races left in the NASCAR regular season.

Sunday's race will get underway at 3 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by USA Network.