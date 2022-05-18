Look: Bubba Wallace Reveals Special Car Design For Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace is rolling out a new car design for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

23XI Racing's No. 23 car will feature a design inspired by Dr. Pepper's new limited edition "Dark Berry" flavor.

Wallace took to Twitter to reveal the design on Wednesday.

Dr. Pepper also unveiled the car design with a post on Twitter.

"Just like @bubbawallace in his race, Dr Pepper Dark Berry is going to come and go in the blink of an eye. Pick up Dark Berry while it's available in stores and tune in at 8pm ET this Sunday to watch Bubba Wallace race this beauty of a car," the brand wrote.

"Switching things up with the @drpepper Dark Berry scheme!" Wallace added.

Driving the No. 23 McDonalds car this past weekend at Kansas Speedway, Wallace finished 10th. His 23XI Racing teammate Kurt Busch claimed victory in the special edition No. 45 Jordan Brand car.