Look: Bubba Wallace Shares 4-Word Message Before Tonight's Race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace's No. 45 era begins Sunday at Darlington.

Ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500, Wallace shared a four-word message to his nearly 470,000 Twitter followers:

"Let’s go to work."

Wallace's fans were right there with some words of encouragement.

"Can’t wait!!! Let’s go!!!" one user said.

"Lfg!!!!"

"Couldn't watch the last Darlington race, but everyone said that you had a rocket ship!" another commented. "Let's bring one again tonight for this owners title!"

"Have fun out there!! We’ll be rooting on the #45."

Engines start at 6 PM ET down in South Carolina.