Look: Bubba Wallace Shares 4-Word Message Before Tonight's Race
Bubba Wallace's No. 45 era begins Sunday at Darlington.
Ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500, Wallace shared a four-word message to his nearly 470,000 Twitter followers:
"Let’s go to work."
Wallace's fans were right there with some words of encouragement.
"Can’t wait!!! Let’s go!!!" one user said.
"Lfg!!!!"
"Couldn't watch the last Darlington race, but everyone said that you had a rocket ship!" another commented. "Let's bring one again tonight for this owners title!"
"Have fun out there!! We’ll be rooting on the #45."
Engines start at 6 PM ET down in South Carolina.