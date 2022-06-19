Look: Bubba Wallace Shares Message On Juneteenth

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

As Juneteenth is recognized across many of the major sports in America Sunday, NASCAR's Bubba Wallace shared a message to his near-500K Twitter followers about what the holiday means to him personally.

Tweeting:

The fingerprints of black Americans are found in the greatness of our country’s sports, music, food, education, art. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the US. A time to celebrate the freedom of a race that has brought so much to our lives.

Wallace is one of just two black NASCAR drivers to ever win a Cup Series race, and has been the face of diversity and inclusion in the sport since taking various stands against racism.

Last Juneteenth, the No. 23 Toyota driver shared a brief clip on what freedom means to him as part of BET's commemoration of the holiday.

Juneteenth is the nation's oldest national celebration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. In 2021, the White House under Joe Biden officially recognized it as a federal holiday.