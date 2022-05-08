Look: Bubba Wallace Shows Off Throwback Car For Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace (along with with rest of NASCAR) is throwing it back for Sunday's race at Darlington.

Ahead of the 122nd running at the Lady in Black, Wallace teased a look his new Toyota which turns back the clocks to 2008.

Partnering with MoneyLion Racing, Wallace's car scheme turns back the clocks to the one he sported nearly 15 years ago.

Fans were loving Bubba's retro look on social media.

"YESSIR," replied 23XI Racing in all-caps. "She's looking clean today ladies and gentlemen."

"Lookin clean!!!" another user exclaimed.

"As simple as this may look, this was easily the most challenging graphic I’ve ever made," said the decal designer. "Probably gonna get this printed on a shirt soon."

"Let’s get it man!!!" a NASCAR fan tweeted.

Should be a fun one Sunday at NASCAR's oldest race track.